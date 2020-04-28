Police still searching for man in connection with Asheville homicide, 2 in custody

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police are still looking for a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a man at an Asheville apartment complex.

Asheville Police have asked for the public’s assistance locating 29-year-old Sherwayne Akeem Bascom.

Bascom is wanted on charges of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, robbery with the dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Bascom is a suspect in a fatal shooting at Pisgah View Apartments shortly before 11:30pm on April 3.

29-year-old Adrian Terrell Smith, of Asheville, died as a result of the shooting. A second victim, a 39-year-old man, was taken to Mission Hospital for his injuries.

Two other suspects, Tyran Burton and Dajour Johahaun McDay, have been taken into custody and charged in connection with the shooting.

Bascom is 5’8″ tall and weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

A reward up to $1,500 is being offered for information leading to Bascom’s arrest, according to police.

Police said he should he considered armed and dangerous.