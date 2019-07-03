Police to hold news conference in regards to Ja’Naiya Scott case at 10:15 a.m. in Anderson

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Anderson Police Department officials will be hold a news conference this morning in regards to the deadly shooting of Ja’Naiya Scott last month.

According to a police department news release, the news conference will be held at 10:15 a.m.

Scott and two others were shot at a home on West End Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on June 23.

We reported earlier that the coroner’s office said all victims were inside the home when someone started shooting from the outside.

Scott later died following the shooting.

