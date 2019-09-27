Police to ID driver of vehicle that hit, critically injured teen walking to bus stop in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials said they will be identifying the driver who reportedly hit a 13-year-old and leaving him critically injured following an alleged road rage incident last week.

We reported earlier that the boy was hit by a Chrysler PT Cruiser who came off North Pleasantburg Drive.

The teen was reportedly walking with his 8-year-old sister to the bus stop before walking to his school, League Academy, at the time of the crash.

The driver of the PT Cruiser was also taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

According the police department’s Facebook post, officials will release the findings of their investigation into the crash, as well as identify the driver of the PT Cruiser.

The news conference will be held at 11 a.m.