Police use GPS locator to charge plumber for stealing from Belton home

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) – A plumber in Belton has been charged with grand larceny for stealing from a Belton home he was working at.

At about 3 p.m. Friday, Belton police officers responded to a house on the 600 block of Blue Ridge Avenue after a homeowner reported seeing a plumbing contractor remove golf clubs from inside her house.

The contractor left saying he had to pick up repair parts from the hardware store, according to police. While the contractor was away, the victim also discovered jewelry had been taken from inside the house.

Police said the contractor returned a short time later, and officers interviewed him. He denied any knowledge of the theft.

Officers then contacted the plumbing company and discovered the company equipped its work vehicles with GPS locators, allowing them to track the truck’s movements. The company owner came to the house and shared location data with the police, who were able to see where the suspect had been while away from the house.

The suspect detoured to an abandon house nearby, where he hid the golf clubs. When police showed the suspect the GPS tracking information, he confessed to stealing the clubs and eventually to taking the jewelry, according to the police department.

Andrew Lamanteer, 30 of Travelers Rest, was arrested without incident and remains at the Anderson County Detention Center pending bond court. He is charged with grand larceny.

Officers recovered all of the stolen property valued at more than $3,000.