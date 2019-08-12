Police: Wanted 16-year-old in custody following 2 armed robberies, standoff in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police arrested a wanted 16-year-old after a standoff at an apartment complex in Greenville.

Police said the teen was wanted for two armed robberies last week in Greenville.

The first robbery happened Thursday afternoon at Citgo Corner Mark at 433 N. Pleasantburg Drive. The second robbery happened Friday morning at a Sonic Drive-In, which is located at 954 N. Pleasantburg Drive.

Police said they received a tip and responded Monday to Stonesthrow Apartment Homes, located on Century Circle, to speak with the teen’s family members.

When officers arrived on scene, they could hear someone inside of the residence turning off TVs and music.

Police said the teen eventually started talking to officers from behind the locked door, but he refused to come out of the apartment.

A GPD Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene and convinced him to surrender at about 1:10 p.m. Monday, police said.

The teen has been charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18 and threatening the life of a public official.