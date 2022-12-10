GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Simpsonville Police Department warns residents in the area to be aware after three suspects were confronted about a car break-in.

Officers said a victim confronted three suspects while they were breaking into cars and the suspects discharged a weapon toward the victim once confronted.

No injuries were reported according to police.

Anyone that sees suspicious activity is asked not to approach the suspects but to call 911, officers said.

Police advised residents to keep their vehicle doors locked.