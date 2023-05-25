SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Police Department is warning residents to be aware of a scam alert where citizens are being notified about false active arrest warrants.

Officers said residents have received phone calls from individuals identifying themselves as Spartanburg County Deputies.

The “deputies” state that they are calling to notify residents of an active arrest warrant and attempting to collect money for it to avoid arrest according to police.

Police said that this is not the process for any law enforcement agency to require a fine of an issued arrest warrant.

Officers also mentioned that authorities would not notify residents of an active arrest warrant unless they have been involved in a criminal investigation.