Police: Woman tried to kill kids by crashing into tree

OCALA, FL (CNN/WBTW) – Florida police say a mother told her four kids to take off their seat belts right before crashing their minivan into a tree.

Ocala police say Calicia Williams crashed on purpose.

They say she told them her husband put a hex on her that caused the crash.

Witnesses also told police she was saying the devil can’t hurt them, and only Jesus can cure them.

Citing a police report, the Associated Press reports that investigators determined Williams steered the minivan directly onto a median and into a palm tree.

All five people in the van were taken to hospitals.

The four children range in age from seven to 13 years old. They are all in stable condition.

Williams has been arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder.

-WSPA contributed to report