LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people have been arrested in connection to multiple thefts in the Fountain Inn area.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, on September 18, deputies were called to a home in Fountain Inn after a woman awoke to find her home had been broken into while she was sleeping. Multiple items were missing from the home, the sheriff’s office said, including multiple iPads and a tractor.

It was through the missing tablets deputies were able to find the alleged culprits.

The sheriff’s office said deputies tracked the stolen iPads to a home on Golf Lane in Fountain Inn, where they found a stolen vehicle with one of the iPads inside. Through a search warrant, deputies were reportedly able to find three stolen tablets from the home as well as the stolen vehicle.

The missing tractor was found at a separate location, along with more stolen items.

On the same day, investigators found a tow truck which had been stolen from Spartanburg County.

Deputies arrested Chase Edward Zucchi, of Greenville, on charges of burglary, petit larceny, breaking into a motor vehicle, grand larceny, criminal conspiracy and and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Also arrested was Shyann Nicole Luster, of Fountain Inn, on charges of burglary, petit larceny, breaking into a motor vehicle, grand larceny and criminal conspiracy.

Prior to the Sept. 18 break-in, multiple items were located on Meadowland Drive in Fountain Inn which had been stolen out of Greenville County to include a golf cart, dirt bikes, and various tools.

On Saturday, Joseph Edward Kinsel, of Fountain Inn, was arrested in Oregon on charges related to the previously stolen items.

According to the sheriff’s office, he will be extradited back to Laurens county and charged with burglary, petit larceny, breaking into a motor vehicle, grand larceny, criminal conspiracy and possession of stolen property. He also reportedly had two existing warrants for resisting arrest and threatening the life of a public official.