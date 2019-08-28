Police working to ID body found near Meadow Rd in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said they are still investigating after a man’s body was found Friday afternoon near Meadow Road.

According to a police department news release, the body, determined to be a white man with a thin build between 60 and 70 years old, was found in the 100 block of Meadow Road.

Police said the man is approximately 6-foot-tall and wore a silver ring on his left hand with a small cross on it, as well as the word “Jesus” engraved on the ring.

Officers are working to identify the man, as well as determine cause of death.

Investigators have not found any signs of foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

