COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — A bill that would require doctors to inform patients receiving drug-induced abortions about a controversial method to possibly halt the process is moving forward in the South Carolina House.

The House Judiciary Committee could consider the legislation after a panel of lawmakers voted 3-1 to advance it Thursday. The measure would require physicians to give pregnant people receiving the two-dose drug a written statement saying the abortion could potentially be reversed after the first pill. That’s a stance experts have disputed. Critics of the bill say the legislation would restrict doctors’ free speech and that South Carolina would likely face costly and time-consuming litigation should the bill become law.

Last month two South Carolina lawmakers stalled two abortion-related bills by walking out. One measure would ban all abortions in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court allows it. Another would require doctors to tell women receiving drug-induced abortions about a controversial way to possibly halt the abortion process. Sen. Brad Hutto and Sen. Sandy Senn left the Senate Medical Affairs committee without a majority of members present.

Later that month, a federal appeals court has upheld a lower court decision that temporarily blocks the enforcement of South Carolina’s fetal heartbeat law. The law would ban most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. South Carolina’s law requires doctors to perform ultrasounds to check for fetal cardiac activity. Once activity is detected, the abortion can only be performed if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest, or if the mother’s life is in danger. Republican Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law last year, but it was immediately challenged in a lawsuit by Planned Parenthood. In its ruling last month, a 3-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Mary Lewis, who suspended the law on its second day in effect.