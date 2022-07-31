GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham will announce his running mate Monday night.

Joe Cunningham will announce his pick for lieutenant governor at a press conference in Greenville on Monday night.

“I am so excited about this person and I can’t wait for you to meet them,” Cunningham said on Twitter.

The event will be held at the Greenville Convention Center in room 102C.

Doors will open at 5:00.

The event is open to the public.

Cunningham’s campaign has released the following lieutenant governor shortlist:

Tally Parham Casey

Rosalyn Glenn

Jermaine Johnson

Kimberly O. Johnson

Meghan Smith

Ed Sutton

Spencer Wetmore

Kathryn Whitaker

Teresa Wilson

“The person I choose for Lieutenant Governor will be ready to lead on day one,” Cunningham said.

“Our ticket will represent the future of South Carolina and the amazing potential of our state. I am committed to selecting a qualified, visionary leader to join our team and help usher in a new generation of leadership for our incredible state.”