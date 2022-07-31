GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham will announce his running mate Monday night.
Joe Cunningham will announce his pick for lieutenant governor at a press conference in Greenville on Monday night.
“I am so excited about this person and I can’t wait for you to meet them,” Cunningham said on Twitter.
The event will be held at the Greenville Convention Center in room 102C.
Doors will open at 5:00.
The event is open to the public.
Cunningham’s campaign has released the following lieutenant governor shortlist:
- Tally Parham Casey
- Rosalyn Glenn
- Jermaine Johnson
- Kimberly O. Johnson
- Meghan Smith
- Ed Sutton
- Spencer Wetmore
- Kathryn Whitaker
- Teresa Wilson
“The person I choose for Lieutenant Governor will be ready to lead on day one,” Cunningham said.
“Our ticket will represent the future of South Carolina and the amazing potential of our state. I am committed to selecting a qualified, visionary leader to join our team and help usher in a new generation of leadership for our incredible state.”