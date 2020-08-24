GOP opens convention in Charlotte to formally nominate Trump

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Republicans have begun the process of formally nominating Donald J. Trump as the party’s 2020 presidential nominee.

From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, delegates are expected to nominate President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 Republican presidential ticket.

The party has gathered 336 delegates for the roll call vote at a scaled-down convention kickoff in the Queen City that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that he deserves a second term.

President Trump is expected to make an appearance at some point during Monday’s convention.

The nomination event will be streamed online for the public to view.

The United States Department of Homeland Security has deemed Monday’s voting procedures a National Special Security Event. That means the event is considered a potential target for terrorism and will require heightened security.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they are prepared.

“We’re ready,” said Rob Tufano, Public Information Officer for CMPD. “We’ve been working with law enforcement partners: federal, local, private sector, public sector, to make sure the event is safe for our attendees, and, for our community members.”

CMPD tells FOX 46 Charlotte that the 336 attendees will be housed at The Westin Hotel. Several roads in uptown will be closed through Monday for security reasons. Fences have been set up around the convention center. Local police have a mobile command center situated within the security perimeter to monitor events.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, delegates are holding an in-person roll-call vote at the Charlotte Convention Center in uptown.

Democrats, who held their convention last week, chose to hold their roll call vote created a video montage from states across the country to avoid a large-scale gathering.

President Trump is trying to avoid becoming the first incumbent president since George H.W. Bush to lose his reelection bid.

