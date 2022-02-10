Donald Trump endorses Katie Arrington for SC 1st, calls competitor Nancy Mace “terrible”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday gave his endorsement to the latest republican to join the race for South Carolina’s first congressional district, Katie Arrington, while taking aim at republican incumbent Nancy Mace.

“Katie Arrington is running against an absolutely terrible candidate,” Trump said, calling Mace’s “remarks and attitude…devastating for her community, and not at all representative of the Republican Party to which she has been very disloyal.”

Once endorsed by Trump herself, the relationship between Mace and Trump soured following her condemnation of the January 6, 2021 Capitol Riot.

Arrington announced her candidacy Tuesday after resigning from her Trump-appointed position at the Pentagon, which was marred by scandal.

During the video, she capitalized on the fracture between Trump and Mace, claiming that Mace sold out the Lowcountry and Trump.

Trump said that Arrington “is liked and respected and a true Republican,” noting her “strong” stance on “the Military, our great Vets, Law Enforcement, [and] the Boarder.”

He also took aim at one of Arrington’s previous competitors, former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford, whom Trump described as “Mr. Argentina.”

Ultimately, Trump concluded that Arrington “is a wonderful woman and has [his] Complete and Total Endorsement!”