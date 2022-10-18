SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Early voting centers open next week for the 2022 General Election in South Carolina. The early voting period begins on Monday, October 24, and ends on Sunday, October 30.

The voting centers will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voters will be asked to present Photo ID when checking in to vote.

Abbeville

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 903 West Greenwood Street, Suite 2500, Abbeville, SC 29620

Anderson

County Voter Registration and Elections Office : 301 N Main Street, Anderson, SC 29621

301 N Main Street, Anderson, SC 29621 Powdersville Branch Library: 4 Civic Court, Powdersville, SC 29642

Greenville

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 301 University Ridge, Suite 1900, Greenville, SC 29601

301 University Ridge, Suite 1900, Greenville, SC 29601 Convention Center: 1 Exposition Drive, Greenville, SC 29607

1 Exposition Drive, Greenville, SC 29607 Greer Tryon Recreation Center: 226 Oakland Avenue, Greer, SC 29650

226 Oakland Avenue, Greer, SC 29650 Mauldin Senior Center: 203 Corn Road, Greenville, SC 29607

203 Corn Road, Greenville, SC 29607 Mt. Pleasant Community Center: 710 S. Fairfield Road, Greenville, SC 29681

710 S. Fairfield Road, Greenville, SC 29681 Simpsonville Bethlehem Baptist Church: 4 Harrison Bridge Road, Simpsonville, SC 29681

4 Harrison Bridge Road, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Travelers Rest Council Chambers: 125 Trailblazer Park, Travelers Rest, SC 29690

Greenwood

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 600 Monument Street, Suite 13, Greenwood, SC 29646

600 Monument Street, Suite 13, Greenwood, SC 29646 The Venue: 115 Hampton Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646

115 Hampton Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646 Ninety Six Visitor’s Center: 97 Main Street East, Ninety Six, SC 29666

97 Main Street East, Ninety Six, SC 29666 Ware Shoals Community Library: 54 Greenwood Avenue S, Ware Shoals, SC 29692

Laurens

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 105 Bolt Dr, Suite B, Laurens, SC 29360

Spartanburg