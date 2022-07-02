COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — In the race for South Carolina education superintendent, questions about the Republican nominee’s qualifications have arisen.

That comes after lawmakers in 2018 passed a requirement that the position-holder have a master’s degree. Ellen Weaver, the CEO of conservative think tank Palmetto Promise Institute and GOP nominee, currently lacks a master’s degree.

After winning the GOP primary Tuesday, Weaver told reporters she’ll complete her master’s degree in educational leadership in October.

Kevin Hall, who has served as a legal counsel to the South Carolina Republican Party, emphasized that the candidate must possess a master’s degree on inauguration day — not on election day.