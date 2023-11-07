(WSPA) – It’s Election Day in South Carolina as citizens headed to the polls to cast their vote for a variety of municipal elections and referendums. Polls closed at 7 p.m. in South Carolina.

In Spartanburg County, voters were asked to approve six additional years of a penny sales tax to pay for road and infrastructure projects across the county. The $478 million from that sales tax would go toward 577 projects.

In Cherokee County, voters decided whether to approve a millage increase to pay for more than $162 million worth of capital improvement projects for the Cherokee County School District. The projects include two new middle schools along with renovations and additions.

Voters in Anderson School District 4 decided on a bond referendum to pay for the district’s 10-year facility plan. The plan includes $148 million in projects including a new Pendleton High School.

Full Upstate election results: