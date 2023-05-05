GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – 7NEWS anchor Amy Wood sat down with presidential candidate Nikki Haley for a one-on-one interview covering a wide range of topics.

Before the rally, Haley visited the 7NEWS studio for a one-on-one interview with Amy Wood covering a wide range of topics including abortion and the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Let’s focus on what we agree on,” said Haley of abortion. “We all agree that we shouldn’t have abortions up until the time of birth. We all agree that doctors and nurses who don’t believe in abortion shouldn’t have to perform them. We all agree that we need to have more access to contraception, not less.”

On immigration, Haley called for a national mandatory E-Verify program and also discussed support for defunding so called sanctuary cities.

“We need to make sure that we don’t do catch and release we need to do catch and deport,” said Haley.

Nikki Haley also touched on foreign relations.

Haley said that China is the country’s number one national security threat, “they are eating our lunch right now.”

When asked if peace was possible in Ukraine, Haley said “it would happen if Russia got out. It’s that simple.

Nikki Haley said she called Donald Trump before she began her campaign.

“What I told him is we need a new generational leader. We can’t keep dealing with this drama and the baggage of the past, we’ve got to start looking forward for the future.”

Haley has also expressed her support for mental competency tests for candidates 75 and older.

“This isn’t about being disrespectful. This isn’t about trying to hurt someone’s feelings,” said Haley. “This is about the fact that we need to make sure that everyone that goes to D.C. is at the top of their game.”

Haley said she hasn’t thought about a pick for vice president.

“I think if you look too far ahead, you get distracted from what the goal is right now,” she said. “I don’t think about VP stuff yet.”