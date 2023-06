SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster spoke Tuesday about former President Donald Trump’s visit to the Upstate this weekend.

“Peggy and I have been supporting President Trump since he first ran. We’re right there with him and we’ve been with him the whole way. I think he’s… my candidate,” McMaster said.

Trump’s rally is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday on Main Street in Pickens as part of the city’s Independence Spectacular.

The event is free. To reserve tickets, click here.