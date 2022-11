GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Candidate for Governor Joe Cunningham (D) and Lieutenant Governor nominee Tally Casey are scheduled to hold a rally tonight at Southside Brewing Co. in Greenville from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to a press release from the campaign.

They are expected to encourage supporters to vote and discuss their plans for South Carolina, according to a press release from the campaign.