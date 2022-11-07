SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — 7News invited politicians running for election in the Upstate to our studio for sit-down interviews for the 2022 midterm election.

The politicians who accepted our invitation came to 7News’ Studio B for interviews that explored the politics, experiences, and personalities of each candidate. These interviews are not endorsements.

Click on any link below to learn about different candidates.

Meet the candidates

Meet the candidate: Joe Cunningham (D) for SC governor
Gubernatorial Candidates
Meet the candidate: Bruce Reeves (L)
Meet the candidate: Joe Cunningham (D)
Meet the candidate: Tally Casey (D)
Ellen Weaver (R) for SC Superintendent of Education
SC Superintendent of Education
Ellen Weaver: GOP candidate for SC education superintendent wants to change ‘the status quo’
Lisa Ellis: Democratic candidate for SC education superintendent says she would ‘elevate teacher voice’
Meet the candidate: Chris Salley (D) for District 7
DistrictsUpstate SC House of Representatives
District 7Meet the candidate: Chris Salley (D)
District 13Meet the candidate: Bill Kimler (D)
District 18Meet the candidate: Michael Reitz (D)
District 25Meet the candidate: Yvonne Julian (R)
District 25Meet the candidate: Tony Boyce (I)
District 25Meet the candidate: Wendell Jones (D)
District 28Meet the candidate: Fritz Wiebel (D)
Meet the candidate: Debora Faulkner
Greenville County Probate Judge
Meet the candidate: Chad Groover (R)
Meet the candidate: Debora Faulkner (D)

