(WSPA/AP) – Election Day is here in the Carolinas and Georgia.

Polls close at 7 p.m. in South Carolina, 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina, and 7 p.m. in Georgia.

Here are some of the major races to watch Tuesday:

South Carolina Governor

Incumbent Governor Henry McMaster faces Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham.

McMaster is running for his second full term as governor, which would make him the longest-serving governor in state history.

U.S. Senate – South Carolina

SeU.S. Sen. Tim Scott is running for what he says is a final six-year term from South Carolina.

Scott is facing Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews as he seeks a second full term, which he promised would be his last. Scott was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2013 by then Gov. Nikki Haley when Jim DeMint resigned the seat.

U.S. Senate – Georgia

Georgia voters are ready to settle one of the nation’s marquee midterm contests as they choose whether to reelect Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock to his first full term or replace him with Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Due to Georgia’s election laws and a third-party candidate on the ballot, the race could head to a December 6 runoff if neither candidate reaches 50% of the the vote.

Georgia Governor

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams are facing off in a rematch of the state’s last governor’s race.

Libertarian Shane Hazel is also on the ballot and could force a December runoff by preventing the other candidates from winning an absolute majority.

U.S. Senate – North Carolina

Democrat Cheri Beasley, former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, and Republican congressman Ted Budd are competing to succeed retiring Senator Richard Burr.

South Carolina Superintendent of Education

Republican Ellen Weaver is facing Democrat Lisa Ellis in the race to become South Carolina’s next Superintendent of Education.

Incumbent Molly Spearman announced in 2021 that she would not seek reelection to the post.