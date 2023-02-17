CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Tim Scott launched his “Faith in America’ tour Thursday evening in Charleston.

Scott delivered remarks at the Charleston County GOP dinner and commemorate Black History Month on Thursday, according to his press team.

“I am sick and tired of people telling me how bad it is. Now, I am not here to suggest things could not get better. I am going to work every single day to make sure all Americans play on a level playing field,” Scott said.

The tour kickoff comes just one day after former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley formally announced her presidential campaign during an event held in downtown Charleston.

Scott has long been rumored to run for president himself, although he has not personally said whether he plans to run for the nation’s highest office in 2024.

Scott will take his tour to Iowa next week as speculation grows that he will launch a 2024 presidential run.