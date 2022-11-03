SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — With the 2022 midterm elections only days away, and with early voting already underway, 7NEWS compiled a list of candidates competing for a seat in the Upstate for SC’s House of Representatives.

Out of 36 elections for candidates vying for the SC House of Representatives in the Upstate, only nine races are contested.

Polling Locations
Find early voting centers for the 2022 General Election (Open until November 5th)
Find your election day voting location for the 2022 General Election

SC State House of Representatives Candidates

DistrictDemocratic PartyRepublican PartyOther Party
District 1 (Oconee)NoneBill Whitmire
District 2 (Oconee)NoneBill Sandifer
District 3 (Pickens)NoneJerry Carter
District 4 (Pickens) NoneDavid Davey Hiott
District 5 (Greenville/Pickens)NoneNeal Collins
District 6 (Anderson)NoneApril Cromer
District 7 (Anderson)Chris SalleyJay West 
District 8 (Anderson)Ernest Mackins  Don ChapmanJackie Todd (Alliance)
District 9 (Anderson)Judith PolsonAnne Thayer 
District 10 (Anderson)NoneThomas Beach
District 11 (Abbeville)NoneCraig Gagnon
District 12 (Greenwood) Anne ParksDaniel Gibson
District 13 (Greenwood)Bill Kimler  John McCravy 
District 14 (Laurens)Daniel DuncanStewart Jones 
District 16 (Greenville)NoneMark N Willis
District 17 (Greenville)NoneMike Burns
District 18 (Greenville)Michael ReitzAlan Morgan
District 19 (Greenville)NonePatrick Haddon
District 20 (Greenville)NoneAdam Morgan
District 21 (Greenville)NoneBobby Cox
District 22 (Greenville)NoneJason Elliott
District 23 (Greenville)Chandra DillardNone
District 24 (Greenville)NoneBruce Bannister
District 25 (Greenville)Wendell JonesYvonne Julian  Tony Boyce(Independence);  
Jack Logan(Libertarian)
District 27 (Greenville)NoneDavid Vaughan
District 28 (Greenville)John Fritz WiebelAshley Trantham
District 29None Dennis Moss
District 30NoneBrian Lawson
District 31 (Spartanburg)Rosalyn Henderson-MyersNone
District 32 (Spartanburg)NoneMax Hyde
District 33 (Spartanburg)NoneTravis A Moore
District 34 (Spartanburg)NoneRoger A Nutt
District 35 (Greenville)NoneBill Chumley
District 36 (Spartanburg)NoneRob Harris
District 37 (Spartanburg)NoneSteven Long
District 38 (Spartanburg)NoneJosiah Magnuson
SC Statewide MapDownload