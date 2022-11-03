SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — With the 2022 midterm elections only days away, and with early voting already underway, 7NEWS compiled a list of candidates competing for a seat in the Upstate for SC’s House of Representatives.
Out of 36 elections for candidates vying for the SC House of Representatives in the Upstate, only nine races are contested.
|Polling Locations
|Find early voting centers for the 2022 General Election (Open until November 5th)
|Find your election day voting location for the 2022 General Election
SC State House of Representatives Candidates
|District
|Democratic Party
|Republican Party
|Other Party
|District 1 (Oconee)
|None
|Bill Whitmire
|District 2 (Oconee)
|None
|Bill Sandifer
|District 3 (Pickens)
|None
|Jerry Carter
|District 4 (Pickens)
|None
|David Davey Hiott
|District 5 (Greenville/Pickens)
|None
|Neal Collins
|District 6 (Anderson)
|None
|April Cromer
|District 7 (Anderson)
|Chris Salley
|Jay West
|District 8 (Anderson)
|Ernest Mackins
|Don Chapman
|Jackie Todd (Alliance)
|District 9 (Anderson)
|Judith Polson
|Anne Thayer
|District 10 (Anderson)
|None
|Thomas Beach
|District 11 (Abbeville)
|None
|Craig Gagnon
|District 12 (Greenwood)
|Anne Parks
|Daniel Gibson
|District 13 (Greenwood)
|Bill Kimler
|John McCravy
|District 14 (Laurens)
|Daniel Duncan
|Stewart Jones
|District 16 (Greenville)
|None
|Mark N Willis
|District 17 (Greenville)
|None
|Mike Burns
|District 18 (Greenville)
|Michael Reitz
|Alan Morgan
|District 19 (Greenville)
|None
|Patrick Haddon
|District 20 (Greenville)
|None
|Adam Morgan
|District 21 (Greenville)
|None
|Bobby Cox
|District 22 (Greenville)
|None
|Jason Elliott
|District 23 (Greenville)
|Chandra Dillard
|None
|District 24 (Greenville)
|None
|Bruce Bannister
|District 25 (Greenville)
|Wendell Jones
|Yvonne Julian
|Tony Boyce(Independence);
Jack Logan(Libertarian)
|District 27 (Greenville)
|None
|David Vaughan
|District 28 (Greenville)
|John Fritz Wiebel
|Ashley Trantham
|District 29
|None
|Dennis Moss
|District 30
|None
|Brian Lawson
|District 31 (Spartanburg)
|Rosalyn Henderson-Myers
|None
|District 32 (Spartanburg)
|None
|Max Hyde
|District 33 (Spartanburg)
|None
|Travis A Moore
|District 34 (Spartanburg)
|None
|Roger A Nutt
|District 35 (Greenville)
|None
|Bill Chumley
|District 36 (Spartanburg)
|None
|Rob Harris
|District 37 (Spartanburg)
|None
|Steven Long
|District 38 (Spartanburg)
|None
|Josiah Magnuson