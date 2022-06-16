COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The third-place finisher in the GOP primary for South Carolina’s top education job has endorsed school choice advocate and Greenville native Ellen Weaver, aiming to give the think tank CEO a boost in the Republican runoff.

Businessman Travis Bedson told The Associated Press on Thursday that he sees Weaver as “the only choice for Republicans who want substantive change to our state’s education system.”

Weaver finished second in a six-way Republican primary on Tuesday.

The top vote-getter, Palmetto State Teachers Association Executive Director Kathy Maness, had a clear lead in the vote tallies but fell far short of the 50% needed to avoid a June 28 runoff.