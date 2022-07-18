CHARLESTON, SC (WSPA) — South Carolina Democratic nominee for governor Joe Cunningham released a short list of prospective candidates for Lieutenant Governor on Monday.

“The person I choose for Lieutenant Governor will be ready to lead on day one,” said Cunningham. “Our ticket will represent the future of South Carolina and the amazing potential of our state. I am committed to selecting a qualified, visionary leader to join our team and help usher in a new generation of leadership for South Carolina.”

Lieutenant Governor shortlist, according to a press release from Cunningham’s campaign.

Tally Parham Casey, Columbia. CEO of Wyche Law Firm, first female fighter pilot in the South Carolina Air National Guard, veteran of three combat tours over Iraq. Native of Greenville.

Rosalyn Glenn, Columbia. Financial Planner and former Democratic nominee for State Treasurer. Native of Welford, SC.

Jermaine Johnson, Lower Richland (Columbia). State Representative, small business owner, and former professional basketball player.

Kimberly O. Johnson, Manning. State Representative and Assistant Director of the F. E. DuBose Career Center.

Meghan Smith, Spartanburg. Member of Spartanburg City Council, District 1. Director of College and Career Readiness at the Spartanburg Academic Movement.

Ed Sutton, Charleston. Air Force Pilot, Commercial Realtor, and former Democratic nominee for State House.

Spencer Wetmore, Folly Beach. State Representative, former prosecutor, and former City Administrator for the City of Folly Beach.

Kathryn Whitaker, Mount Pleasant. Chief Marketing Officer of Burr & Forman, LLP. Former Democratic nominee for State Senate. Native of Orangeburg.

Teresa Wilson, Columbia. City Manager of the City of Columbia,” according to the press release.

Cunningham expects to announce a running mate in the next few weeks.