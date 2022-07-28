COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined a 17-state coalition Thursday suing the Biden administration over proposed rules that would violate the Second Amendment.

The attorney general filed a complaint against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Department of Justice and the Acting Director of ATF.

The coalition was formed to fight the Biden administration over the ATF’s unconstitutional rulemaking that would regulate firearm parts manufacturers.

“The Second Amendment cannot be tampered with by this administration,” the attorney general said. “If it had its way, it would erase the Second Amendment.”

The complaint stated ATF’s rulemaking takes steps toward the illegal creation of a national firearms registry. It would require firearm retailers to keep all sales records beyond their current 20-year requirement and turn them over to ATF instead of destroying them themselves.

The complaint also mentioned the rulemaking threatens the privacy of every gun owner in the country.

The attorney generals of Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming joined the coalition prior to the South Carolina attorney general.

Click here to read the complaint.