A Democrat running to unseat Republican Gov. Henry McMaster is proposing raising starting salaries for new K-12 teachers by nearly 40% over the next decade. Joe Cunningham says his plan is desperately needed to help South Carolina recruit and retain educators.

He’s calling for an immediate 10% raise for all public school teachers across the state, and proposing to increase starting teacher salaries from $36,000 to $50,000 by 2030. The National Education Association says South Carolina’s average pay for a new teacher is ranked 40th in the country. Filing for South Carolina’s June 14 primary elections opened this month.

Earlier this month, Greenville County School Board members said a push from Governor Henry McMaster to pay teachers $4,000 more is misleading because there isn’t enough funding in the budget to raise teacher’s pay as much as being proposed.

State lawmakers are currently considering giving teachers pay bumps and to raise the starting salary up from $36,000 to $40,000. There is also a bill moving through the State House that would give elementary and special education teachers daily unencumbered time.

According to a new report by the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement, 977 South Carolina educators left their jobs in the middle of this school year.