COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette filed for reelection in South Carolina.

Evette signed her paperwork with state officials in Columbia. As he sought his first full term in 2018, McMaster became the first governor to run on the same ticket as his pick for lieutenant governor.

At the time, Evette was a political newcomer. McMaster said he picked the Greenville businesswoman in part due to her “fresh eyes” when it came to governing, as well as her relationships with the business community.

In November, McMaster will face Democrat Joe Cunningham. The former one-term congressman has said he will announce his pick for a running mate next week.