COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina General Assembly has overturned many of Gov. Henry McMasters budget vetoes.

But they did agree with the biggest one, taking $25 million out of the $13.8 billion spending plan to try to help bring a supercomputer to Columbia.

The money was set aside for what supporters called a quantum computing operation and set up a nonprofit to rent time on the machine to researchers and others.

Twenty-nine of the vetoes had no money attached after legislative budget negotiators couldn’t agree on how much to spend.

Of the other ones, the General Assembly put 26 items worth about $20 million back into the budget.

They allowed the governor’s decision to remove 17 of the items, worth about $33 million