COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Republican South Carolina House member has agreed to pay a $12,000 fine for ethics violations.

Rep. Jonathon Hill agreed to the fine Thursday after admitting to 54 ethics violations in a meeting of the House Ethics Committee.

Hill originally faced 133 ethics charges that could have ended in a $266,000 fine, but many of the counts were dismissed or dropped in the settlement. Many of the ethics charges stemmed from failing to record donations, accepting cash donations above the $25 threshold and not recording cash donations.

Hill also admitted he inadvertently paid his mortgage with campaign money but quickly corrected the mistake. Hill is not running for reelection this year.