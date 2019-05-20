S.C. lawmakers remember Rep. Ronnie Young

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) - South Carolina lawmakers were back at the Statehouse Monday to handle some unfinished business, but one seat in the House chamber was empty.

Representative Ronnie Young, from Aiken County, passed away Sunday after announcing to House members that he was battling pancreatic cancer a few weeks back.

A yellow rose was at his seat and his name was no longer on the voting board in the chamber.

Several representatives took the time to share some words about the former bank and county chair.

"There are some folks who are always here 10 minutes ahead of time. Ronnie Young was always here 15 minutes. If you didn't get the opportunity to go and speak to him and get to know him, you missed an opportunity to meet one of the kindest, gentlest individuals."

Rep. Young served as the Aiken County Chair for more than 20 years before joining the House in 2017.

His funeral has been scheduled for Friday.