MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Krystle Matthews is under fire for a call she allegedly made to a South Carolina correctional inmate. In the call, the Representative says democrats need to run for Republican seats in state elections to improve their chances.

The call was placed back on February 15th to David Solomon Ballard, who she refers to as an activist. Ballard is housed at the Perry Correctional Institute in Greenville County.

Representative Matthews discusses using what she refers to as “dope” money to fund campaigns.

“Where the f—- are my black people with money? I don’t care about no dope money, give me that dope boy money. S—, where the f—, where’s the duffle bag boys? Get you, find you somebody in your family that doesn’t even know you’re donating to my campaign, and put that s— under their name. Like, like what the f—?”

She also mentions “secret sleepers” infiltrating the republican party.

“This is the only way you’re going to change the dynamic in South Carolina,” says Representative Matthews. “You’ve got to find some folks that are a little bit polished, maybe are not, you know, nobody really knows them that well. Maybe they haven’t been really politically active but we need some secret sleepers. Like we need them to run as the other side even though they’re for our side. And we need them to win.”

Representative Matthews goes on to say she doesn’t understand why political candidates her age can’t win an important office in South Carolina.

“I’m a single mom of five out here doing more than most m—– f—— do in a day and I still have to struggle to raise money for my campaign,” she said.

She also discusses her connection to voters and finding ways to connect with them.

“I have a whole strategy on how to flip things upside down,” says Representative Matthews. “But it’s like really trying to get people to understand is a whole other thing, like so I know you’re both activists and I am too in my own way, right? I’m very active. I’m very much a n—– in a lot of ways but I know how to turn it off and turn it on.”

News 2 tried reaching out to Representative Matthews today, but she declined our request for an interview. Representative Matthews is going against Catherine Fleming Bruce in Tuesday’s primary runoff election to win the Democratic senate ticket, the winner will face senator Tim Scott for South Carolina’s Junior Senator Seat in November.

The South Carolina Republican Party released a statement saying they believe Representative Matthews made the remarks because she “knows Democrats can’t win and they look forward to beating her in November.”