SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — Republican Tim Scott’s memoir “America, a Redemption Story: Choosing Hope, Creating Unity” was released earlier this week and is now on top of Amazon’s best-seller list for state and local governments.

In the memoir, Scott recalls important events from his life with stories of other people who have risen above hardship and embodied the values that make our nation great, according to a press release for the book, released on Tuesday.

“I wake up every day with a dream for our country that I just can’t shake. It is the same dream I had when I first stepped into public service in South Carolina back in 1995. In my dream, the American people are more unified than they have ever been. In my dream, a single mother has everything she needs to be successful. In my dream, our nation is woven together by our core convictions that transcend race, ideology, and any other societal markers of identity. My dream is that when we are under duress, we will turn to each other rather than against each other. Though I will explain how it came to be in a later chapter, the dream that motivates me more than any other is the idea that my life will positively influence the lives of one billion people before I die. I get that this might sound crazy, but the best stories always are!”

In an interview with CBS News, Scott said he has a “good relationship” with Donald Trump, and he devoted two chapters of his memoir to the former president.

The book also includes a lot about Scott’s grandfather who was born in 1921, and the struggle for racial equality during that time.

“We’ve had an African American president, African American vice president. We’ve had more success in the last 50 years than we had in the first 190 combined, so we should continue to focus on what needs to be done while celebrating what we’ve already accomplished together,” Scott said in a CBS interview.

Scott also said he does not have plans to run for president in the interview but is instead focusing on re-election this year in South Carolina.

“I certainly believe my best objective today is to make sure I’m as successful as possible in my re-election, and that’s to make sure the voters and constituents of South Carolina, whether they vote for me or not, see me as their United States senator,” he said in the interview.

Scott has served as a US Senator from South Carolina since 2013.