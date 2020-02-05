Sen. Romney breaks with GOP, will vote to convict Trump

Politics

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) – Utah Sen. Mitt Romney says he will vote to convict President Donald Trump.

That makes him the first and likely only Republican in the Senate’s impeachment trial who will break ranks and favor removing him from office. Romney was his party’s 2012 presidential nominee, and he’s clashed often with Trump.

Romney says he believes Trump was guilty of “an appalling abuse of public trust” when he pressured Ukraine’s leaders to investigate political foe Joe Biden.

Trump is virtually certain to be acquitted by the GOP-run Senate, where a two-thirds majority _ 67 votes would be required to remove him. The final votes are set for later Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store