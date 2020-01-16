Sen. Scott ahead of Senate trial: Time for Democrats to ‘sit down and shut up’

FILE – In this Jan. 17, 2019, file photo, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., discusses the government shutdown during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Scott was never told in 2016 when he was Florida’s governor that Russian hackers had gained access to voter databases in two Florida counties ahead of the presidential election, he said Sunday, July 28, 2019, on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The impeachment of President Donald Trump is now in the hands of the Republican-led Senate, and one Senator says it’s time for House Democrats to “sit down and shut up.”

Republican Sen. Rick Scott from Florida tweeted Thursday morning, just hours before the Senate is scheduled to transform into an impeachment court.

“House Democrats had their chance to prove their case,” he wrote. “They failed. It’s time for them to sit down and shut up.”

Scott, the former governor of Florida, attached a video clip to the tweet showing him appearing on Fox News.

House Democrats had their chance to prove their case. They failed. It’s time for them to sit down and shut up.



They’re trying to overturn the will of 127 million Americans. The Republican Senate won’t let them. pic.twitter.com/UVbZJqBvMa — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) January 16, 2020

“[Democrats are] trying to overturn the will of 127 million Americans,” he said in the tweet. “The Republican Senate won’t let them.”

House members marched across the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to officially bring the articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate.

Wednesday’s ceremony was technically a notification of the articles being delivered. The formal presentation is scheduled to happen Thursday afternoon when the House managers meet the Senate and read them the articles of impeachment.

Chief Justice John Roberts will also be sworn in on Thursday afternoon. He will later swear in the Senators as jurors in the trial.

According to a report from the Congressional Research Service on impeachment and the constitution, “The Senate practice has been to require each Senator to swear or affirm that he will ‘do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws.’