GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Several Republican candidates gathered in Greenville at the Cambria Hotel on Tuesday to watch the primary election results come in, including gubernatorial hopeful Harrison “Trucker Bob” Musselwhite, who was not willing to concede the race to Gov. McMaster until the final votes were counted.

The Associated Press called the primary election for Gov. McMaster shortly before 8 p.m.

Musselwhite had about 16 percent of the vote, with 79 percent of districts reporting at 10 p.m.

“Those of you that know Harrison Musselwhite, I’m a fighter. I’m a fighter for you. We the people. I’m a fighter for our liberty. And guess what? It ain’t over yet. The fat lady hasn’t sung. So to my supporters, keep tuned. Good things are coming. Thank you all very much. And God bless South Carolina,” he said.

Other candidates at the watch party included Mark Burns, who is running for the U.S. House of Representatives. He has about 23 percent of the votes by 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Incumbent William Timmons had about 54 percent of the vote, with 54 percent of districts reporting at that time.

Republican Brett Brocato, running for the state house representative for District 22, was also in attendance. He had about 40 percent of the vote with 53 percent of districts reporting around 10 p.m. He’s trailing incumbent Jason Elliott with about 57 percent of the vote.