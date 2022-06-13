SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Primary election day on Tuesday includes several congressional and statewide races on the ballot. The following list is a collection of the candidates running for statewide and congressional offices in Spartanburg, Greenville, and Anderson counties.

Voting begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m.

Find your polling place here.

Congress

U.S. House South Carolina District 4

U.S. Senate South Carolina

STATEWIDE OFFICES

Governor of South Carolina

Attorney General of South Carolina

Alan Wilson (Incumbent) Republican Party Lauren Martel Republican Party

South Carolina Secretary of State

Mark Hammond (Incumbent) Republican Party Keith Blandford Republican Party

South Carolina Superintendent of Education