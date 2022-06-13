SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Primary election day on Tuesday includes several congressional and statewide races on the ballot. The following list is a collection of the candidates running for statewide and congressional offices in Spartanburg, Greenville, and Anderson counties.
Voting begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m.
Find your polling place here.
Congress
U.S. House South Carolina District 4
|William Timmons (Incumbent)
|Republican Party
|George Abuzeid
|Republican Party
|Mark Burns
|Republican Party
|Michael LaPierre
|Republican Party
U.S. Senate South Carolina
|Catherine Fleming Bruce
|Democratic Party
|Angela Geter
|Democratic Party
|Krystle Matthews
|Democratic Party
STATEWIDE OFFICES
Governor of South Carolina
|Henry McMaster (Incumbent)
|Republican Party
|Carlton Boyd
|Democratic Party
|Joe Cunningham
|Democratic Party
|Mia McLeod
|Democratic Party
|Calvin McMillan
|Democratic Party
|William Williams
|Democratic Party
|Harrison Musselwhite
|Republican Party
Attorney General of South Carolina
|Alan Wilson (Incumbent)
|Republican Party
|Lauren Martel
|Republican Party
South Carolina Secretary of State
|Mark Hammond (Incumbent)
|Republican Party
|Keith Blandford
|Republican Party
South Carolina Superintendent of Education
|Gary Burgess
|Democratic Party
|Lisa Ellis
|Democratic Party
|Jerry Govan Jr.
|Democratic Party
|Travis Bedson
|Republican Party
|Bryan Chapman
|Republican Party
|Kizzi Gibson
|Republican Party
|Lynda Leventis-Wells
|Republican Party
|Kathy Maness
|Republican Party
|Bob Rozier Jr.
|Republican Party