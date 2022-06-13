SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Primary election day on Tuesday includes several congressional and statewide races on the ballot. The following list is a collection of the candidates running for statewide and congressional offices in Spartanburg, Greenville, and Anderson counties.

Voting begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m.

Find your polling place here.

Congress

U.S. House South Carolina District 4

William Timmons (Incumbent) Republican Party
George Abuzeid Republican Party
Mark Burns Republican Party
Michael LaPierre Republican Party

U.S. Senate South Carolina

Catherine Fleming Bruce Democratic Party
Angela Geter Democratic Party
Krystle Matthews Democratic Party

STATEWIDE OFFICES

Governor of South Carolina

Henry McMaster (Incumbent) Republican Party
Carlton Boyd Democratic Party
Joe Cunningham Democratic Party
Mia McLeod Democratic Party
Calvin McMillan Democratic Party
William Williams Democratic Party
Harrison Musselwhite Republican Party

Attorney General of South Carolina

Alan Wilson (Incumbent) Republican Party
Lauren Martel Republican Party

South Carolina Secretary of State

Mark Hammond (Incumbent) Republican Party
Keith Blandford Republican Party

South Carolina Superintendent of Education

Gary Burgess Democratic Party
Lisa Ellis Democratic Party
Jerry Govan Jr. Democratic Party
Travis Bedson Republican Party
Bryan Chapman Republican Party
Kizzi Gibson Republican Party
Lynda Leventis-Wells Republican Party
Kathy Maness Republican Party
Bob Rozier Jr. Republican Party