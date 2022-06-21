SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Early voting begins tomorrow for the political party runoffs in South Carolina’s primary election. Several statewide spots are in contention, including a Republican candidate for state superintendent of education and a Democratic candidate for the US senate who will challenge incumbent Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) later this year.

Early voting takes place over three days from June 22 to June 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at these locations.

Regular voting for the runoff election is scheduled for June 28. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at these locations.

Anyone who voted in the primary election is required to vote for the same party. Registered voters who did not cast ballots in the June 14 election, can choose candidates from any party.

Candidates participating in the initial primary election, held on June 14, are required to participate in the runoff election if no one person received at least 50 percent of the vote +1, resulting in a majority.

U.S. Senate – Democratic

Catherine Fleming Bruce41.45%4,547
Angela Geter33.67%3,693
Krystle Matthews24.88%2,729
Total Votes 10,969
Precincts Reporting: 100%

State Superintendent of Education – Republican

Travis Bedson10.63%3,723
Bryan Chapman7.49%2,625
Kizzi Gibson13.08%4,581
Lynda Leventis-Wells19.74%6,917
Kathy Maness18.78%6,580
Ellen Weaver30.28%10,609
Total Votes35,035
Precincts Reporting: 100%

County runoff elections:

Allendale

Sheriff – Democratic

Tramaine Manuel Cohen13.85%211
Jamie Freeman49.02%747
James Mitchell2.36%36
Steven F. Robinson10.89%166
David Rowell9.45%144
Charles Rowell Jr.14.44%220
Total Votes1,524
Precincts Reporting: 100%

County Council District 3 – Democratic

Rick Gooding43.65%172
Willa Marian Jennings43.40%171
Jannie Preacher12.94%51
Total Votes394
Precincts Reporting: 100%

Berkeley

State House District 101 – Democratic

Roger K. Kirby48.10% 2,673
Cezar McKnight48.23% 2,680
William Terry Wallace3.67% 204
Total Votes5,557
Precincts Reporting: 100%

County Council District 6 – Republican

Robert H Jeffcoat36.66%1,474
Art Nichols15.54%625
Marshall West47.80%1,922
Total Votes4,021
Precincts Reporting: 100%

Cherokee

State House District 30 – Republican

Dean Cook10.49%338
Brian Lawson16.07%518
Jimbo Martin28.70%925
Steph Smith20.82%671
Dennis Stroupe17.44%562
Shannon Tyler6.48%209
Total Votes3,223
Precincts Reporting: 100%

County Council District 2 – Republican

Bill Blanton49.18%597
Delisa Q Coggins11.45%139
Jeff Finley23.39%284
Frannie Stockwell15.98%194
Total Votes1,214
Precincts Reporting: 100%

Chesterfield

Sheriff – Republican

Chuck Mixon 12.14%599
Jordan C. Seidhom22.16%1,094
Cambo Streater38.82%1,916
Keith Thomas26.88%1,327
Total Votes4,936
Precincts Reporting: 100%

Colleton

County Council At-Large – Democratic

Maryann Blake30.09%573
Hiram E.M. Davis42.96%818
David Gar Linder26.94%513
Total Votes1,904
Precincts Reporting: 100%

Florence

City Council District 1 – Democratic

Johnathan Briggs10.79%93
James “Big Man” Kennedy12.53%108
Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell12.41%107
Lashonda Nesmith-Jackson48.84%421
Isaac Gin Wilson15.43%133
Total Votes862
Precincts Reporting: 100%

State House District 101 – Democratic

Roger K Kirby60.87%669
Cezar McKnight37.12%408
William Terry Wallace2.00%22
Total Votes1,099
Precincts Reporting: 100%

Greenville

State House District 25 – Democratic

Adriene Atkinson26.07% 505
Justin Bennett 1.60% 31
Wendell Jones 31.29% 606
Derrick L. Quarles 29.84% 578
Bruce Wilson 11.20% 217
Total Votes1,937
Precincts Reporting: 100%

County Council District 19 – Republican

Benton Blount35.08% 1,050
Jackie M. Clark 7.48% 224
Ivan Mathena 25.96% 777
Willis H. Meadows 31.47% 942
Total Votes2,993
Precincts Reporting: 100%

Greenwood

County Council District 3 – Democratic

Johanna Bishop 50.00% 157
Melissa Spencer50.00% 157
Total Votes314
Precincts Reporting: 100%

Horry

State House District 106 – Republican

Bruce Bailey11.58%801
Howard Barnard18.76%1,297
Val Guest38.06%2,632
Brian Sweeney31.60%2,185
Total Votes6,915
Precincts Reporting: 100%

County Council Chair – Republican

Johnny Gardner25.44%12,104
Mark Lazarus38.67%18,396
Katrina M. Morrison13.51%6,427
Johnny Vaught22.38%10,646
Total Votes47,573
Precincts Reporting: 100%

County Council District 8 – Republican

David Ellis19.48%779
Shannon Grady19.13%765
Mikey Mash Masciarelli33.73%1,349
Brandon Skipper27.66%1,106
Total Votes3,999
Precincts Reporting: 100%

Board of Education Chair – Republican

David E. Cox41.58% 18,057
Darrell Ricketts24.04% 10,439
Helen Mason Smith 34.38% 14,927
Total Votes43,423
Precincts Reporting: 100%

Kershaw

County Council District 5 – Republican

Kristin Cobb43.79%857
Jessica Faile-Thomas13.85%271
Brant Tomlinson42.36%829
Total Votes1,957
Precincts Reporting: 100%

County Council District 6 – Republican

Danny Bruce Catoe41.22%643
Brent Hutto41.03%640
Shannon O’Lear3.59%56
Wayne Tidwell14.17%221
Total Votes1,560
Precincts Reporting: 100%

Marion

County Council District 5 – Democratic

Tarus G. Gilchrist48.45%188
Reginald Washington28.09%109
Charles White23.45%91
Total Votes388
Precincts Reporting: 100%

County Council District 7 – Democratic

Mitchell Gause23.85%155
Charles L. Green13.38%87
Mamie Lee Pierce Hannah6.92%45
Patrick T. Richardson5.85%38
Joel Rogers50.00%325
Total Votes650

Marlboro

County Council District 4 – Democratic

Thomas Johnson29.95%109
Pearly C. Lawson42.58%155
Jaheem McLaurin27.47%100
Total Votes364
Precincts Reporting: 100%

Newberry

State House District 40 – Republican

Tammy Johns30.28%1,158
Rick Martin25.08%959
Joe White44.64%1,707
Total Votes3,824
Precincts Reporting: 100%

Richland

County Council District 11 – Democratic

Norman Jackson34.61%1,196
Chakisse Newton46.85%1,619
Eva Young Prioleau18.55%641
Total Votes3,456
Precincts Reporting: 100%

Spartanburg

State House District 30 – Republican

Dean Cook9.20%40
Brian Lawson48.74%212
Jimbo Martin17.70%77
Steph Smith10.34%45
Dennis Stroupe5.98%26
Shannon Tyler8.05%35
Total Votes435
Precincts Reporting: 100%

York

State House District 48 – Republican

Elizabeth Enns 33.72%1,013
Brandon Guffey 43.08% 1,294
Jamie Michelle Henrickson 23.20% 697
Total Votes3,004

Voter Turnout by county for the primary election, June 14:

CountyPrecincts ReportedPrecincts ParticipatingBallots CastRegistered VotersVoter
   Turnout
Abbeville15152,15115,79113.62%
Aiken848413,487114,12711.82%
Allendale881,5835,11030.98%
Anderson797918,759124,11815.11%
Bamberg13131,9848,46223.45%
Barnwell15151,90713,44014.19%
Beaufort959531,059135,66022.89%
Berkeley949426,404144,60718.26%
Calhoun12121,87110,24118.27%
Charleston18218253,370254,93420.93%
Cherokee29295,68033,09917.16%
Chester21214,35519,96521.81%
Chesterfield25256,30925,86624.39%
Clarendon25253,56921,85416.33%
Colleton32325,23025,15720.79%
Darlington32328,53741,34220.65%
Dillon19195,19317,59929.51%
Dorchester818118,373104,56417.57%
Edgefield12122,54817,58214.49%
Fairfield22222,37815,66515.18%
Florence636317,92384,82621.13%
Georgetown343411,39047,37124.04%
Greenville15115148,546336,64814.42%
Greenwood50504,18139,77310.51%
Hampton18184,65212,04738.62%
Horry12412457,504255,66122.49%
Jasper17173,71721,82217.03%
Kershaw32329,93042,20923.53%
Lancaster36368,79367,84112.96%
Laurens33336,13239,43615.55%
Lee22223,27210,53931.05%
Lexington969625,079191,77313.08%
Marion17174,45120,40921.81%
Marlboro15153,63716,19322.46%
McCormick11111,5177,45920.34%
Newberry30304,83823,35120.72%
Oconee31318,86652,95816.74%
Orangeburg53539,22953,39317.29%
Pickens616112,10074,52116.24%
Richland14914939,315267,49514.70%
Saluda13132,33211,51120.26%
Spartanburg989824,479198,65312.32%
Sumter58588,38266,06012.69%
Union21213,21616,13219.94%
Williamsburg28286,13520,16030.43%
York989821,175190,18111.13%
565,5383,317,60517.05 %
