SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Early voting begins tomorrow for the political party runoffs in South Carolina’s primary election. Several statewide spots are in contention, including a Republican candidate for state superintendent of education and a Democratic candidate for the US senate who will challenge incumbent Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) later this year.

Early voting takes place over three days from June 22 to June 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at these locations.

Regular voting for the runoff election is scheduled for June 28. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at these locations.

Anyone who voted in the primary election is required to vote for the same party. Registered voters who did not cast ballots in the June 14 election, can choose candidates from any party.

Candidates participating in the initial primary election, held on June 14, are required to participate in the runoff election if no one person received at least 50 percent of the vote +1, resulting in a majority.



U.S. Senate – Democratic

State Superintendent of Education – Republican

County runoff elections:

Allendale

Sheriff – Democratic

County Council District 3 – Democratic

Rick Gooding 43.65% 172 Willa Marian Jennings 43.40% 171 Jannie Preacher 12.94% 51 Total Votes 394 Precincts Reporting: 100%

Berkeley

State House District 101 – Democratic

Roger K. Kirby 48.10% 2,673 Cezar McKnight 48.23% 2,680 William Terry Wallace 3.67% 204 Total Votes 5,557 Precincts Reporting: 100%

County Council District 6 – Republican

Robert H Jeffcoat 36.66% 1,474 Art Nichols 15.54% 625 Marshall West 47.80% 1,922 Total Votes 4,021 Precincts Reporting: 100%

Cherokee

State House District 30 – Republican

County Council District 2 – Republican

Bill Blanton 49.18% 597 Delisa Q Coggins 11.45% 139 Jeff Finley 23.39% 284 Frannie Stockwell 15.98% 194 Total Votes 1,214 Precincts Reporting: 100%

Chesterfield

Sheriff – Republican

Colleton

County Council At-Large – Democratic

Florence

City Council District 1 – Democratic

State House District 101 – Democratic

Roger K Kirby 60.87% 669 Cezar McKnight 37.12% 408 William Terry Wallace 2.00% 22 Total Votes 1,099 Precincts Reporting: 100%

Greenville

State House District 25 – Democratic

County Council District 19 – Republican

Greenwood

County Council District 3 – Democratic

Johanna Bishop 50.00% 157 Melissa Spencer 50.00% 157 Total Votes 314 Precincts Reporting: 100%

Horry

State House District 106 – Republican

County Council Chair – Republican

County Council District 8 – Republican

Board of Education Chair – Republican

Kershaw

County Council District 5 – Republican

County Council District 6 – Republican

Danny Bruce Catoe 41.22% 643 Brent Hutto 41.03% 640 Shannon O’Lear 3.59% 56 Wayne Tidwell 14.17% 221 Total Votes 1,560 Precincts Reporting: 100%

Marion

County Council District 5 – Democratic

Tarus G. Gilchrist 48.45% 188 Reginald Washington 28.09% 109 Charles White 23.45% 91 Total Votes 388 Precincts Reporting: 100%

County Council District 7 – Democratic

Mitchell Gause 23.85% 155 Charles L. Green 13.38% 87 Mamie Lee Pierce Hannah 6.92% 45 Patrick T. Richardson 5.85% 38 Joel Rogers 50.00% 325 Total Votes 650

Marlboro

County Council District 4 – Democratic

Thomas Johnson 29.95% 109 Pearly C. Lawson 42.58% 155 Jaheem McLaurin 27.47% 100 Total Votes 364 Precincts Reporting: 100%

Newberry

State House District 40 – Republican

Richland

County Council District 11 – Democratic

Norman Jackson 34.61% 1,196 Chakisse Newton 46.85% 1,619 Eva Young Prioleau 18.55% 641 Total Votes 3,456 Precincts Reporting: 100%

Spartanburg

State House District 30 – Republican

York

State House District 48 – Republican

Voter Turnout by county for the primary election, June 14: