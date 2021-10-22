Supreme Court won’t immediately block Texas’ ban on most abortions, but agrees to hear arguments on Nov. 1

WASHINGTON (AP) —The Supreme Court won’t immediately block Texas’ ban on most abortions, but has agreed to hear arguments on Nov. 1.
We previously reported the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to block the Texas law banning most abortions, while the fight over the measure’s constitutionality plays out in the courts.
The administration also took the unusual step of telling the justices they could grant the Texas law full review and decide its fate this term, which already includes a major case about the future of abortion rights in the U.S.
No court has yet reached a decision on the constitutionality of the Texas law, and the Supreme Court rarely grants such requests.
The law has been in effect since September, aside from a district court-ordered pause that lasted just 48 hours, and bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks and before some women know they are pregnant.