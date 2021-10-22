Supreme Court won’t immediately block Texas’ ban on most abortions, but agrees to hear arguments on Nov. 1

In this Oct. 18, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. Texas is urging the Supreme Court to leave in place its law banning most abortions and telling the justices there’s no reason to rush into the case. The state filed its response Thursday to the Biden administration’s call on the high court to block the law and rule conclusively this term on the measure’s constitutionality. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) —The Supreme Court won’t immediately block Texas’ ban on most abortions, but has agreed to hear arguments on Nov. 1.

We previously reported the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to block the Texas law banning most abortions, while the fight over the measure’s constitutionality plays out in the courts.

The administration also took the unusual step of telling the justices they could grant the Texas law full review and decide its fate this term, which already includes a major case about the future of abortion rights in the U.S.

No court has yet reached a decision on the constitutionality of the Texas law, and the Supreme Court rarely grants such requests.

The law has been in effect since September, aside from a district court-ordered pause that lasted just 48 hours, and bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks and before some women know they are pregnant.