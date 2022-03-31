SPARTANBURG S.C. (WSPA) – Republican Gov. Henry McMaster will face two GOP challengers for governorship of South Carolina in a primary election later this year. The filing period closed for South Carolina’s primary elections on Wednesday. Ten candidates filed as candidates for the state’s primary election, according to the South Carolina Election Commission.

Gov. McMaster will be challenged by Republicans Harrison Musselwhite and Mindy Steele.

Musselwhite’s platform includes tax credits for parents who want to send their children to private schools, improving small business opportunities, abolishing the state tax and cleaning up corruption in government, according to his campaign. He also goes by “Trucker Bob.”

Steele, a graduate of the Citadel and president of a political consulting firm, has yet to launch a campaign.

A handful of Democrats are also squaring off against Gov. McMaster, including former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham and state Sen. Mia McLeod.

Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, who is seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, speaks at the South Carolina Democratic Party Black Caucus’ “Sunday Dinner” on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Cunningham’s political agenda includes expanding Medicaid, increasing pay for teachers, police reform, legalizing marijuana and expanding infrastructure, including “widening I-26 from North Charleston all the way to North Carolina,” he said in a campaign statement.

Sen. McLeod’s political platform includes expanding Medicaid, increasing the minimum wage, improving education standards and a women’s right to choose birth control options, according to a statement from her campaign.