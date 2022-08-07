WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Tim Scott released a statement Sunday after Senate Democrats passed their sweeping tax, healthcare, and climate change legislation.

“Today, Democrats once again tried to spend their way out of the inflation caused—ironically—by their reckless spending. With inflation raging and our economy heading into a recession, Democrats still chose to spend money we don’t have on things Americans don’t need—and didn’t ask for,” he said.

“Make no mistake: this bill will increase tax burdens on generations of Americans.”

“That’s why I voted ‘no’ and will continue fighting against Democrats’ economic plans that put the American Dream further out of reach for families across our nation.”