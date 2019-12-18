Trump job approval rating matches highest ever while voters increasingly say they are opposed to impeachment, QU poll

(WTNH) — A Quinnipiac University national poll released Monday reveals that President Trump’s current job approval rating now matches his best job approval rating as of yet. This while voters are increasingly opposed to his impeachment.

According to Quinnipiac University, within days of a historic impeachment vote in the House of Representatives, 43% of registered voters say they approve of the job Trump is doing, while 52% disapprove.

In an Oct. 23 poll released prior to the impeachment hearings, 38% approved of the job Trump is doing, while 58% disapproved.

Since the public impeachment hearings began, opposition to impeachment has increased.

Monday, 45% of voters said President Trump should be impeached and removed from office, while 51% think he should not.

As for the Democratic Candidates for President, former Vice President Joe Biden still tops the field at 30% of voters, Senator Elizabeth Warren is in second with 17%, Senator Bernie Sanders in close third with 16%, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Michael Bloomberg rounding out the top five with 9% and 7% respectfully.

For the full details on the latest Quinnipiac poll on the university’s website.