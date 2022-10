(CBS Newspath) — The SC General Election is now less than three weeks away. Every vote counts, but there are blocks of voters that really could sway things. We wanted to understand them more, and to help us we are joined by “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennon and elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto.

These groups include “Pressured Parents,” “Trump True Believers,” “Restoring Roe Voters,” and “The Young and Restless.”