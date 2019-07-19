Polk Co. deputies warn about police impersonator

POLK Co., N.C. (WSPA) — Deputies urge parents to talk to teen drivers after a police impersonator stopped a vehicle.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that someone impersonating a police officer used blue lights to stop a vehicle on Highway 176 in Saluda, N.C.

The incident was reported to deputies on Thursday night.

Deputies say the suspect is described as a white male with a mustache driving a light SUV that may be a Toyota.

Parents are urged to talk with teenagers about the incident and what to do if they’re unsure the person stopping them is an officer.

“We recommend activating your hazard lights and reducing your speed, before calling 911 to verify the officer’s identity while driving to a populated, well-lit area,” the department said.

