Polk County Early College gives away brand new dresses, Becca’s Closet Dress Drive

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Seasonally up-to-date, brand name and completely new dresses are up for grabs starting Thursday, November 21 at Polk County Early College.

The school said anyone in need of a dress for a formal occasion, in practically any size is invited to come and take their pick:

Thursday, Nov 21 and Friday, Nov 22 from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, Nov 22 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

More than 400 dresses are available to choose from.

This is the college’s fourth year hosting the dress giveaway, Becca’s Closet. The nonprofit dress drive was started to honor a teenage Florida girl, Rebecca, who’s life was tragically cut short from a car crash.

Polk Count Early College Becca’s Closet Committee Members

Early College students have spent countless hours sorting, organizing and arranging the dresses for the public to try on.

The committee used social media, an Instagram Account, to showcase what dresses are available and how they look off the hanger.

There are numerous sizes of the same dress, styles, colors, the options for the right dress are endless one student said-

