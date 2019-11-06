Polk County Historical Association preps for Night at the Museum

The Polk County Historical Association wants young people in Western North Carolina to see a snap shot of how Polk County was built.



The Polk County history museum in downtown Columbus is holding a night at the museum on November 19 from 6-8.

Organizers said this is an opportunity for the historical society to teach kids about how the county came about. At the event will be photos from past history events, historians in traditional clothing and story telling.



Organizer Pat McCool encourages students to use social media to document the night as a fun way to remember the past.

The public will see exhibits like the wayward cannonball, Sherlock’s pipe, old tools and the mystery of the overdue oven.



The museum is open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 to 1 and Saturdays 10-4.



There’s no charge to enter the museum located at 60 Walker Street in downtown Columbus NC.