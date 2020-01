GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Polls opened Tuesday at 7 a.m. for the Greenville Co. sheriff Republican primary election.

Voters will be able to cast their ballots for the five Republican candidates.

The Republican candidates are:

The winner of the Republican primary will go on to face Democratic candidate Paul Guy in a general election on March 10.

