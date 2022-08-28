ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Outlets announced Thursday that a Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store will open at their location in November.

According to the outlets, Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store is known for its timeless design and impeccable quality. The store will showcase a variety of sophisticated, designer offerings for men and women.

The outlets mentioned the store will also offer premium lifestyle products including accessories and home decor. The 6,073-square-foot store will be located across from the RH outlet in suite 348.

Asheville Outlets General Manager Miranda Bowman said, “Asheville Outlets is pleased to welcome Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store which will offer the brand’s stylish, fashionable apparel and home decor at great prices.”