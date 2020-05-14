Pope Francis to livestream Mass honoring predecessor Pope John Paul II on Monday

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Pope Francis will honor one of his predecessors during a livestreamed Mass on Monday.

The ceremony will be held at Pope John II’s tomb in honor of what would have been his 100th birthday.

Pope St. John Paul, II, who was born in 1920, became the Bishop of Rome in 1978.

He died in 2005 and was canonized nine years later.

Monday’s Mass will be the last daily Mass the Pope will hold in the Casa Santa Marta.

Millions of people around the world have tuned in to those live streams over the past few weeks.

